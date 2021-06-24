Margaret Ahlstrom, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg, and 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, June 25, Centenary United Methodist Church, Shullsburg. Services: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Terry L. Bargman, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 25, Eagle’s View Pavilion, Eagle Point Park, Dubuque.
Richard Clemen, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 25, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Services: 11 a.m. Friday, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Manchester.
Lois I. Dechow, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Cassville. Services: 11:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Jeri A. Edlund, Otter Creek, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek.
Melisa E. Gansemer, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 26, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville.
Ronald F. Hasken, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 25, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at the funeral home.
Darrell J. Hefel, North Buena Vista, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 25, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., and 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, Immaculate Conception Church, North Buena Vista. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
James R. Helle, Colesburg, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Colesburg.
Jean Hingtgen, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 25, Church of the Nativity, Dubuque.
Anna M. Meyer, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 25, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Wayne M. O’Connell, Dubuque — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Services: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Karen L. Pfeiler, Iowa City, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. today, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Dubuque. Services: 3:30 p.m. today at the church.
Frederick I. Phelps, Prairie Du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday, July 10, First Congregational Church, McGregor, Iowa. Services: 11 a.m. July 10, at the church.
Laurence J. Scherrman, Farley, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today and 9 a.m. Friday, June 25, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley. Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Farley.
Robert J. Scott, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Services: Noon today at the funeral home.
Norma J. Smith, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Westminster Presbyterian Church, Dubuque.
Sandra K. Welter, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Services: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Paul G. Wolfe, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis.