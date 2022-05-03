Connie Marie (Maus) Harter, 82, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away peacefully on May 1, 2022, with family by her side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 4th, 2022, at St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church with Fr. Jim Goerend officiating. Family and friends may gather after 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, at the church until time of mass. Private family graveside committal service will be Thursday, May 5th, 2022, at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is assisting the family.
She married Elmer Harter on July 18, 1963 and together shared 58 years of marriage, residing in the same house for all those years.
Connie graduated from St. Joseph School of Nursing. She was an RN at Mercy Hospital and MCauley Center at Loras College. Connie and Elmer were also the owners of four car washes in Dubuque and Madison.
Connie loved to bowl, play cards and plant flowers and Christmas was her favorite time of year. Connie loved to talk with anyone that was willing to listen. Connie had a heart of gold and loved her family that all lived near her in Dubuque.
She is survived by her husband Elmer; children: Angie Harter (Michael Boever), Julie Schmit (Rick Schmit), and Jeff Harter. Connie loved and spoiled her five grandsons. Tyler, Logan, Colton, Tate and Max. She is also survived by her brothers: Ron (Hope) Maus and Richard (Ginny) Maus; her in-laws: Christa Maus, Joe and Joan Harter, Pete and Jane Oberbroeckling, Clara Harter, and Dorothy Ludwig.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Gary Maus; brothers-in-law, Henry Harter, Bill Ludwig, and Alice and Ralph Digman.
The family requests no flowers, in lieu of flowers a Connie Harter memorial fund will be established.