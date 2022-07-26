PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Merle L. Klein, 91, of Platteville, died on Friday, July 22, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. Rev. Brenda Crossfield will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville, with military rites accorded by American Legion Post #42 & VFW Post #5274.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, or from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Merle was born on April 3, 1931, in Grant County, son of Leo and Jessie (Bell) Klein. He was united in marriage to Alice M. Mester on June 29, 1957, at Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont. She preceded him in death on October 30, 2014. Merle worked in maintenance at UW-Platteville for 33 years. He was a member of First English Lutheran Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, tinkering with things around the house and building things for himself and others.
Merle is survived by two children, Kevin (Christene) Klein and Karla (Otis) Hareid; two grandchildren, Kami (Kitrek) Riese and Tony Klein; two great-grandchildren, Chelsea and Erika Riese; sister, Janice (Toby) Hubbard; brothers, Vernelle Klein and Bill (Ruth) Klein; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice; parents; sisters, Sandy Vondrum and Jane Pluemer; and brother, Herbert Klein.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.