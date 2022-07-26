PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Merle L. Klein, 91, of Platteville, died on Friday, July 22, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. Rev. Brenda Crossfield will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville, with military rites accorded by American Legion Post #42 & VFW Post #5274.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, or from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

