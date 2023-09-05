MARQUETTE, Iowa — Jason J. Winter, 49, of Marquette and formerly of New Hampton, died on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Celebration of life will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at St. Mary Catholic Church in McGregor, with a Rosary service at 1:30 p.m. and a time for sharing memories at 6 p.m.

Recommended for you