Shirley A. Allen, Peosta, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Barrett Blair, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 28, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Mary C. Ehrlich, Omaha, Neb. — Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Arbor Oaks Bible Chapel.
Recommended for you
Mary Kay Fitzpatrick, Mount Carroll, Ill. — Visitation: 10:30 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Elizabeth, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Robert J. Hauber, Dubuque -- Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
William J. Heiderscheit, Dyersville, Iowa -- Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Lori A. Helmle, Bellevue, Iowa -- Visitation: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bellevue. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Lee Horstman, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Jason Kevern, Galena, Ill. -- Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Michele M. Knief-Nemmers, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Russell P. Loven, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Joyce A. McClain, Dubuque -- Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, First Presbyterian Church.
Luciano A. Mendez Rodriguez, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Helen T. Molo, Dubuque -- Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Timothy J. Otting, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Paul G. Pechous, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, St. Raphael Cathedral. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Terry Routley, Round Rock, Texas — Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Hope Church.
Patricia E. Schaible, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, First United Methodist Church, Elizabeth. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
David Scott, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, First Congregational Church, McGregor. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Donald L. Stadel, Elizabeth, Ill. -- Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Miller-Steinke Funeral Home, Scales Mound, Ill., and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Scales Mound United Methodist Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Shirley A. Symons, Hazel Green, Wis. -- Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Erma M. Williamson, Eastman, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 21, St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, Prairie du Chien, Wis. Service: Noon Saturday at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.