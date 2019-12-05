ONSLOW, Iowa — John A. Koppes, 71, of Onslow, Iowa, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Services for John will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Temple Hill, with Rev. Douglas Loecke officiating. Military honors will be afforded by Cascade American Legion Post #528. Friends and relatives of John may call from 3 until 7 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a wake service will take place at 2:30 p.m. Friends also may call after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, also at the funeral home.
He was born November 27, 1948, in Cascade, son of Albert and Afton (Merrill) Koppes. He is a graduate of the former Aquin High School in Cascade. On June 21, 1969, he was united in marriage to Gail M. Fields at St. Martin’s in Cascade. He was employed at John Deere Dubuque Works for 29 years. After retiring, he was groundskeeper for Little Bear Golf Course.
John was an avid golfer, and a Notre Dame and Green Bay Packer fan. John was known for being a very selfless person and would help anyone. Most important to him was time well spent with his family.
He was an Army Reserve Veteran. He was a member of St. Peter’s Parish in Temple Hill and a member of Cascade American Legion Post #528
He is survived by his wife, Gail Koppes, of Onslow; three children, John (Lori) Koppes, of Waukee, Shannon (David) Van Vors, of Center Point, and Danny (Amy) Koppes, of Wyoming; seven grandchildren, Brett, Tyler, Damon and Brooke Koppes, Jordan Van Vors, and Madi Van Vors and Cali Koppes; one great-grandson, Hudson Koppes; and brothers and sisters, Nick Koppes, of Onslow, Mike Koppes, of Monticello, Sarah (Mike) Bradley, of Onslow, and Janice (Bob) Moriarity, of Cascade.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
