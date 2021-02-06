HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Richard J. Holland, 74 of Hazel Green, Wis., passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family Mass will be held Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green. Masks and social distancing will be encouraged. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena is assisting the family.
He was born December 13, 1946, in Hazel Green, the son of Charles “Flicker” and Mildred (Hilby) Holland.
Richard graduated from Shullsburg High School with the class of 1966. He enjoyed working on the family farm.
Richard loved gardening, visiting with family and friends, and making horseradish with his new friends, Paula, and Wendy.
He is survived by his mother, Mildred; a sister, Darlene (Jeff) Bader, of Scales Mound, Ill.; three nephews, Tim (Angela Rule) Kaiser, Brian (Michelle) Holland and Nathan (Kendra) Bader; two nieces, Denise (Matt) Stacks and Tamara Bader, and his many great nieces, nephews, and cousins; and one aunt, Jane Foecking.
He was preceded in death by his father; two brothers, Charles Harvey, and Howard “Fluff” Holland; one sister, Joyce in infancy; nephew, Mark Holland; niece, Sandy Holland; one great-niece, Jacqueline Holland; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Jack (Rita) Fleege, Tom (Elaine) Timmerman, Sue Bennett, and to those we may have missed for their help with Richard through the years.
