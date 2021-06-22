Nada C. Cheatum, 95, formerly of Ottumwa, IA, died at 10:57 p.m. June 20, 2021, at Ennoble Manor in Dubuque, IA.
She was born March 28, 1926, in Anamosa, IA, to Amos and Lettie Caroline Hayes Appleby. Nada married Leo G. Cheatum on Dec. 21, 1942, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 22, 2011.
In her 40s, Nada returned to school and completed her GED. She then went on to become an LPN. For several years after that, she enjoyed caring for the residents at Ottumwa Manor.
Nada lived in Ottumwa until 1987, she then moved to Fairfield Bay, AR, then to Springfield, MO, in 2003, and then to Eagle Pointe Place in Dubuque, IA, in 2017.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Ottumwa and Trinity Lutheran Church in Springfield, MO.
Surviving are her daughters, Gwen Brainard, of Waukon, IA, Vicki Davis, of Hilo, HI, and Carla (Jim) Harriss, of Peosta, IA; a nephew, David Akerman; a niece, Peggy Brivanlou; 6 grandchildren, Chris (Denise) Miller, Jeff (Kay) Joiner, Carrie (Joel) Hart, Beth (Don) Lewis, Skip (Tracie) Davis and Brandi (Miller) Picardal; 10 great-grandchildren, Teri Miller, Dana Kitchen, Courtney Joiner, Tara Joiner, Ethan Picardal, Zachary Hart, Natalie Hart, David Hart, Ava Lewis and Cora Lewis; 4 great-great-grandchildren, Miles Mangskau, Declan Mangskau, Winston Kitchen and Lincoln Kitchen.
Nada was preceded in death by an infant son, Kent Richard Cheatum, and a sister, Wilma Akerman.
Graveside services and burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Shaul Cemetery in Ottumwa, with Rev. James Preus officiating.
Nada supported numerous charitable organizations, so in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the charity of your choice in her memory.
Reece Funeral Home in Ottumwa is in charge of arrangements.