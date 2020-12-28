Kenneth R. Hoftender Telegraph Herald annette.doerr@thmedia.com Dec 28, 2020 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Kenneth R. Hoftender, 83, of East Moline, formerly of Milan, died on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory in Milan. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags East-dubuque--ill Jo-daviess-count-ill Rock-island-county-ill Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa annette.doerr@thmedia.com Follow annette.doerr@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today