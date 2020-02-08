WEST UNION, Iowa — Betty Spies, 90, of West Union, Iowa, died Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Maple Crest Manor, Fayette, Iowa.
Visitation will be Monday, February 10, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a 3:30 p.m. Catholic Daughter Rosary and a 7:00 p.m. Scripture Service at Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, West Union, Iowa, and one hour before services at the church on Tuesday. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Holy Name Catholic Church, West Union, Iowa, with Rev. Don Komboh as the Celebrant. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, West Union, Iowa.