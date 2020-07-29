Carol Ann (Bakey) Smith, 74, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away the morning of July 26, 2020, at UnityPoint-Health Finley Hospital, due to underlying health conditions and recently contracting Covid-19.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Holy Family New Melleray Cemetery. All family and friends are encouraged to attend.
Carol was born February 2, 1946, in Dubuque to James “Jimmy” Bakey and Bernice Cavanaugh Bakey. In 1953, she and her parents and siblings moved to the Cavanaugh family farm just north of New Melleray Abbey in Peosta were she was raised.
Carol loved the farm life, and never shied away from getting her hands dirty. She enjoyed doing the many chores around the family farm while her older brothers were away serving their country. She often spoke of her love of her horse “Cindy” and their many adventures.
Carol graduated from Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa, in 1964 and later from Capri Cosmetology and Northeast Iowa Community College. Over the years, she evolved as a professional, but what truly drove her was a strong desire to help others. Whether it was a haircut, working as a prevention specialist or just doing whatever felt good at the moment, she would always find a way to rise to the occasion and help others. Carol loved throwing parties and was very involved in organizing her class reunions. She also love playing cards, but was known to cheat often...
She met the love of her life, Gary J. Smith, four miles from home, up a gravel road. Soon thereafter, they fell in love with one another and kissed for the first time at the fish pond at Eagle Point Park. They were married June 27, 1964, at Holy Family Church, New Melleray. Later in life, she and Gary loved traveling, smuggling cigars and spending time at their vacation home in Arizona. Carol loved her Arizona friends and being able to harass her favorite brother “Mud” who once tied her to a chair and tried to set her on fire. Her favorite trip was to Ireland with her sister Darlene, where the tour guide labeled the two of them as the “Twisted Sisters.” She was passionate about her Irish lineage but didn’t care for corned beef.
She loved spending time with her family and friends, but most of all her grandchildren. She would stop at nothing to organize anything silly for them to do. She loved having fashion shows with her three granddaughters and watching her grandson play baseball.
Carol is survived by her husband of 56 years, Gary; her son, Dan (Jennifer) Smith, and her daughter, Dana (Brad) Holthaus; and her four grandchildren, Cole and Gabbi Smith and Isabella and Sophia Holthaus, all of Dubuque.
She is survived by her siblings, Richard (Keiko) Bakey, Gene “Mud” (Kay) Bakey and John (Ruth) Bakey. She is also survived by her in-laws, Leonard T. Smith JR, Mary Helen (Richard) Goss, Chris (Mary Beth) Smith, Grayson (Janet) Smith and Laura Smith. She is also survived by her sister and brothers-in-law Mark Beckman, Mike Breen, Juanita Bakey and Don Hentges. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents, James and Bernice Bakey; her in-laws, Leonard and Monica Smith and Innocence Ann Smith. Also preceding her passing were her brother, Gerald Bakey; sisters, Mary Breen and Darlene Beckman; and sisters-in-law Diane Hentges and Karen Smith.