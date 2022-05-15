DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Gladys Ann Osterhaus, 88, of Dyersville passed away May 10, 2022 at Luther Manor Care Center in Dubuque, IA., surrounded by her family.
Friends may call from 2-7 p.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, May 17 from 9-10 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home before funeral services.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Tyler Raymond will officiate.
Gladys was born on December 5, 1933 in Hopkinton, IA, the daughter of Edward and Irene (Digmann) Pins. Gladys married Lester Osterhaus on July 27, 1954 in Sand Springs, IA. Together they farmed near Petersburg until 1975 when they moved to Dyersville. Gladys worked at the Ertl Toy Company, Shopko, Groovy Grounds, and Dairy Queen.
‘Glady’ (as she preferred to be called) was a woman of faith and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was an avid baker and cook. Glady never met a stranger, her smile always made everyone feel welcomed in her home or place of employment.
Survivors include her 5 children: Linda (Ken) Petersen of Land O Lakes, FL, Craig (Sherry) Osterhaus and Jeff (Tammy) Osterhaus both of Dyersville, John (Julie) Osterhaus of North Liberty, IA, Deb (Rick) Osterhaus-Eudaley of Miromar Lakes, FL; 9 grandchildren: Nicole (fiancé Troy) Sofolo, Tony (Jaclyn) Osterhaus, Jessica (Jason) Nolting, Melissa and Nicole Meyers, Ashley (Garrett) Carver, Morgan (Elie) Hall, Samantha (friend Colin), and Ben Osterhaus; 8 great grandchild, Kamryn Stockton, Tyler and Jenna Osterhaus; Cooper, Lewis and Malcom Nolting; Blakely Carver and Hayden Hall. 2 siblings: Florence McElmeel of Waukesha, WI, and Eldon (Marilyn) Pins of Dyersville. One sister-in-law, Rosie Klein of Manchester.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester in 2010, her parents; and one sister, Helen Stegman, In-laws: Frank (Rosa) Osterhaus, Marie (Mickey) Domeyer, Raymond Osterhaus in infancy, Ambrose (Emily) Osterhaus, Omer (Elaine) Osterhaus, Julanda (Lawrence) Koch, Gene Osterhaus, Virgie (Daniel) Domeyer, Laverne (Kathleen) Osterhaus and Dick Klein and Lynell McElmeel.
Heartfelt thanks to Ellen Kennedy Living Center and Luther Manor Care Center for the excellent and loving care they gave Glady the years she was there. We would also like to thank Hospice of Dubuque for their support the last few days of her life.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.