HARPERS FERRY, Iowa — Margaret Delaney, 79, of Harpers Ferry, died on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
A private family service will be held. Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Lansing, is assisting the family.
