Savanna Rose Domeyer, 26, of Dubuque, Iowa, formerly of Delhi, passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at her home.
She was born on June 28, 1994, in Manchester, the daughter of Chuck Domeyer and Sara McCool. Savanna was a 2012 graduate of Maquoketa Valley High School.
Savanna was attending Kirkwood Community College, taking classes to become a dental hygienist. She currently worked at the Nordstrom Warehouse in Dubuque. Savanna enjoyed hiking, horseback riding, kayaking, and crafting.
Savanna’s free spirit touched all that she met. She lived each day to the fullest and loved without boundaries. She saw beauty in all things and always had words of encouragement for her family and friends. Savanna was brave and had no fear in sharing her ideas and passions with anyone she spoke with. She accepted everyone for who they were and celebrated their differences. Her unique personality had an impact on everyone who knew her. She was a bright light and she will forever shine.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her mother, Sara (Ross) McCool, of Dyersville; her father, Chuck Domeyer, of Delhi; love of her life and soul mate, Luke Lynn, of Dubuque; siblings, Sage Domeyer, of Dyersville, Ty Domeyer, of Delhi, Jagger, Dicey, and Decklin McCool, all of Dyersville; her dog, Bowser; her four cats, Buddha, Oliver, Beans, and Finn; and three ferrets, Lenny, Frankie, and Angus.
Savanna was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Curt and Gayla Bissell; her paternal grandparents, Paul and Diane Domeyer; one brother, Colby McCool; two uncles, Jade Bissell and Dustin Bissell; and two aunts, Chrissy Wegmann and Debbie Domeyer.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, masks are required at the funeral home.
Funeral Service: 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021, at the Edgewood Event Center in Edgewood, Iowa.
Visitation: 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021, at the Edgewood Event Center, 303 N. Washington Street, Edgewood, Iowa.
Inurnment will be at a later date.