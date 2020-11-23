Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Arthur E. Boxrucker, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, St. John’s Church of Holy Family Parish, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Loren L. Cadwell, Cassville, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. today, St. Charles Catholic Church Cemetery, Cassville.
Pearl K. Duve, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, Dubuque. Services: 5 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Dorothy K. Krayer, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Robert A. Lange, Dubuque — Visitation: Noon to 1:30 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Dubuque. Services: 1:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Lester M. Michels, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Harold O. Moravec, Dickeyville, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, Holy Ghost Church, Dickeyville.
Ronald P. Nauman, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque.
Marilyn M. Neiers, Cascade, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade.
Dominique L. Westphal, Dubuque — Services: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Dubuque.
Barbara A. Zubler, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.