HOPKINTON, Iowa — Charles Junior Bacon, age 80, of Hopkinton, died on January 10, 2021, with his family at his side, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Visitation will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. till 11:30 a.m. at the Goettsch funeral home in Monticello, where a private family funeral service will start at 11:30. Military Honors will be accorded by the United States Marine Corps. Interment will be in the Hopkinton Cemetery. Due to Covid, masks will be mandatory. Thoughts, Memories and Condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com. You may access the live service by going to Goettschonline.com and then by clicking the Watch Our Live Services on Facebook button, which will direct you to our Facebook page. You may also sign the guestbook or leave a condolence at Goettschonline.com.
Charles Junior Bacon was born May 21, 1940, on “the Eighty” in Buck Creek, Iowa. He was the son of Fay and Letha (Grapes) Bacon.
Charles was a student at the Hopkinton Schools. He later spent 2 years in the Marines. Charles returned and married Jeryl K. Lehmann on November 5, 1960. The couple lived in Maquoketa and Monticello before moving to Florida in 1962. They moved to Hopkinton in 1967. For 51 years they were partners in life, love and business owning multiple family ventures too numerous to mention.
Charles J. enjoyed working along with his sons operating C.J. Bacon and Sons, Bacon Recycling, and the Triple C Convenience Store.
Charles Junior was a former member of the Hopkinton Fire Department, where he volunteered for 24 years, he was currently a Master Mason of the Grand Lodge of Iowa and the El Kahir Shrine. In the past he enjoyed being a member of the Jones County El Kahir Shriner Mini patrol club and was instrumental in getting other Shriners to come and participate in the Civil War days parades that were once held in Hopkinton for many years.
One of his favorite pastimes was running his crane “Snippy”, and the last few years he spent many nights and weekends on the dance floor. It was on the dance floor that he met a very special lady, Dianne Delever, of Cedar Rapids; they became inseparable and made their home together in Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Surviving are his 4 children; Crystal (Scott) Sternhagen, Charles F. (Joy) Bacon, Curtis (Valerie) Bacon, all of Hopkinton, Callie (Lonny) Sternhagen, Delhi; 13 grandchildren, Jacquelyn (Brock), Ashley (Evan), Dustin, Katie (special friend Michael), Rick (Wendi), Randy (Brooke), Andrew (Shelby), Amy (special friend Mike), Alecia, Samantha (Devin), Jeremy (Rachel), Tyler (special friend Elaina) and Jada ( Lonnie); 17 great grandchildren plus one that is due in March. Charles has 3 siblings: Kay Griffin, Nick Bacon & Penny House, all of Florida. Chuck was preceded in death by his wife, Jeryl K.; his parents, Fay & Letha Bacon; and one great grandson, Brooks Barry.