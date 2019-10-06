Joseph E. “Buddy” Doyle, 77, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on, Thursday, October 3, 2019, at his home in Dyersville, Iowa.
Visitation for Buddy will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa, where a wake service will be held at 1:30 p.m. and the Dyersville American Legion Post #137 will meet in a body at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, at the funeral home in Dyersville, IA.
A Mass of Christian burial for Buddy will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, at the Basilica St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Dyersville, Iowa, with Rev. Jim Goerend officiating. Burial will be held in St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville, Iowa, with full military honors afforded by the Dyersville American Legion Post #137.
Buddy was born March 18, 1942, in Washington, D.C., son of Joseph and Maureen (O’Connell) Doyle. He graduated from Washington and Lee High School in Arlington, VA. On June 26, 1965, he was united in marriage to Barbara Westemeier at the Basilica St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Dyersville, IA. Buddy worked for Coca-Cola and the City of Dyersville in the Street Department where he retired in 2004. He loved spending time at his cabin and sitting underneath his apple tree in North Buena Vista, IA, and boating on the Mississippi River.
He was a member of St. Francis Parish in Dyersville, Iowa. Buddy was a veteran, having served in the in the United States Army, serving from 1960-1963. He is also a member of the Dyersville American Legion Post #137.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years, Barbara Doyle, of Dyersville, IA; daughter, Tammy (Mike) Then, of Dyersville, IA; 2 grandchildren, Jessica and Bryan Then, of Dyersville, IA; sisters, Joanne Daft, of Oxnard, CA; and Kathleen Kane, of Arlington, TX; brother-in-law, Roger (Judy) Westemeier, of Dyersville, IA.
He was welcomed in to heaven by his parents; grandson, Matt Then; brother, James (Shirley) Doyle; Father and Mother-in-law, Benny and Janie Westemeier; brother-in-law, Joe Kane; along with many extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, a Joseph Doyle memorial fund has been established.
