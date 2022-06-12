PEOSTA, Iowa — John Karl “Tubby” Freiburger III, 73, of Peosta, Iowa, passed away suddenly at home of an apparent heart attack.
Visitation for John will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home at 894 Peosta Street, Peosta, Iowa. Visitation will also be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m., on Monday at the funeral home.
Funeral Services for John will be held at 11:00 p.m., Monday, June 13, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church in New Melleray, Iowa with Rev. Rodney Ahlers officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.
John was born on August 27, 1948, to John and Helen (Walleser) Freiburger in Peosta, Iowa. He graduated from St. John the Baptist at 8th grade deciding he got all the book learning he needed and farmed with his parents until he was drafted into the US Army July 11, 1968, to serve in Vietnam, from which he received his honorable discharge on July 1, 1974. He went on to meet the love of his life, Janice (Schmitt) of Sherrill, Iowa. On September 15, 1973, they were united in marriage at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Sherrill, Iowa.
Together they raised a family and farmed “just a mile south and a mile east” of Peosta, as he would say. Everyone was welcome at the Freiburger Farm where the education was free and the beverages were cold. John worked hard “tendin the business” delegating much of the work around the farm. He was a true Iowa farmer who loved his red tractors, farming, his land, and his current dog, Maggie.
The world lost one of the greatest “non-profit” guidance counselors and life coach. He always made sure no one was standing around “soaking up the good air.” One of his favorite hobbies was to BS on the phone for hours and he had a unique gift of assigning nick names. John touched many lives with his life lessons on common sense and use of colorful language. John will be remembered for many things such as his fashion sense. He was often spotted with a toothpick behind his ear, some holes in his t-shirts for his insulin shots and a Uthoff Hybrid Seed Corn hat. He enjoyed teaching his 7 grandchildren a variety of life skills and they taught him how to use his cell phone.
If anything was learned from John, it would be that you don’t need a driver’s license to drive, that “hay is sold by the ton not by the bale,” to spend your money so you have a reason to work, and finally to find yourself an ugly girlfriend so nobody tries to steal her.
John was a member of Holy Family Parish in New Melleray (rural Peosta), Iowa. He was a member of the Centralia Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #13
John is survived by his wife, Janice Freiburger of Peosta; his son, Matthew (Jenny) Freiburger of Peosta, his daughter’s, Sarah (Brad) Petitgout of Dubuque, Katie Hayes of Marion, and Amanda “Pudge” Freiburger of Farley; seven grandchildren, Maxwell “Maxamillion”, Mya “Mia-Mya”, Jake “Hoodlum”, Sadie “Turkey Lips” Sophie “Blooper”, Elaina “The red head”, and Jace “Fuller”; four sibilings, Joan (Joe) Harter of Dyersville, Connie Pottebaum of Earlville, Dan (Linda) Freiburger of Peosta, and Anita (Gerald) McDermott of Dyersville; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dennis (Debbie) Schmitt, David “Chip” Schmitt both of Sherrill, Joyce (Frank) Freiburger and Dale “Skinny” Schmitt both of Dubuque, and Crystal Schmitt (Special Friend, Leddy Bastian) of Sherrill.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother in infancy; father and mother-in-law, Melvin “Boots” and Virginia “Trixie” Schmitt; and two nephews, Jamie Pottebaum and Karl D. “Smurf” Freiburger-for whom he coined the nickname.
Anyone unable to attend may send cards to the Reiff Funeral Home, Attn: John K. Freiburger III family, P.O. Box #1, Peosta, Iowa 52068. A video tribute may be viewed, and online condolences left for the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.
