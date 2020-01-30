CUBA CITY, Wis. — Katharine B. Gray, 100, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at home.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at United Methodist Church in Benton, Wisconsin, with Bonita Dorschied officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church before the service. Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Cuba City, is assisting the family.
Katharine was born on January 12, 1920, in Leadmine, Wisconsin, the daughter of Louis H. and Zula B. (Sheffer) Genthe. She married J. Oliver Gray on February 26, 1938, in Dubuque, Iowa. He preceded her in death on November 23, 1992.
Katharine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be sadly missed by her family and friends. She actively supported all the activities her children participated in at school and church. She was active in the Benton United Methodist Church for over 80 years. Katharine taught Sunday School and was the secretary for the United Methodist Women. She was a proud “Leadminer,” and she loved telling stories about growing up there.
Katharine was known for her cooking and baking and loved it when friends and family stopped in to share it with her. She enjoyed playing cards with the canasta and bridge groups and playing euchre anytime. She had many wonderful memories of George’s children visiting the farm and following all of Carol’s boys’ activities.
Survivors include her children, George (Dorothy) Gray, Platteville, WI, and Carol (Joseph) Persons, LaFarge, WI; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She also was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Marian Ragonese and Beryle Mullen; and a daughter-in-law, Margaret “Babe” (Timmins) Gray.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Benton United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, Wisconsin Talking Book and Braille Library, St. Croix Hospice, or a children’s charity of your choice.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Croix Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion.
