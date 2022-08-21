Patricia M. Griego, 92, of Dubuque, formerly of Albuquerque, NM died Friday, August 12, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 am Tuesday, August 23, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Patricia, daughter of Joseph and Charlotte (Ernster) McInerney, was born May 23, 1930 in Rockford, IL, and grew up in Dubuque.
She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in 1948 and was awarded the Clarke College Scholarship.
She graduated from Clarke College (now Clarke University) in 1952 and taught for over 40 years before her retirement.
On September 24, 1965, she married Joseph M Griego. He preceded her in death on November 5, 2014.
She is survived by eight nieces and nephews, Kathi (Dan) Kelly, Kris (John) Richey and Richard (Linda) Zillig, of Asbury; Vicki (Charlie) Glab, Patti (Jim) Luksetich and David (Sandie) Zillig, of Dubuque; Mary (Ted) Runde of Cuba City, WI, and Julie (Ray) Small of Iowa City.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Nancy Zillig and R. Bruce McInerney, and brother in law, Charles Zillig.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Stonehill Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for their loving care and compassion.
