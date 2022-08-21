Patricia M. Griego, 92, of Dubuque, formerly of Albuquerque, NM died Friday, August 12, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 am Tuesday, August 23, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Dubuque.

Patricia, daughter of Joseph and Charlotte (Ernster) McInerney, was born May 23, 1930 in Rockford, IL, and grew up in Dubuque.

