Kimber M. Brandel, Davenport, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 5:45 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Prayer service: 5:45 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Vicky A. Cleary, Rickardsville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Church, Rickardsville. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
William V. Cullen, The Villages, Fla. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Darlington, Wis. Memorial Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Brandon R. Davidshofer, Worthington, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, and at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Reiff Funeral Home, Farley, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Clement Catholic Church, Bankston, Iowa.
Robert A. Dean, Edgewood, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 21, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, North Buena Vista, Iowa. Prayer service: Noon Saturday at the church.
Richard A. Dellabella, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City; and 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, Faith Lutheran Church, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Louis A. Fischer III, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, St. Raphael Cathedral. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Marleen M. Goodin, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Celebration of life: 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Judy R. Grattan, Beetown, Wis. — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. today, Beetown Hall.
Lawrence E. Holland, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena; and 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Beverly R. Holz, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Placid, Iowa.
Roger B. Martin, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
David A. McDermott, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville; and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, Westview Methodist Church, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Frederick D. Moore, La Motte, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Garryowen Church.
Marita V. Oberbroeckling, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville; and 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
James F. Paradiso, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity.
Gary W. Purtilo, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Karen V. Redman, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, Faith Community Free Church, Prairie du Chien. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the church.
Teresa I. Schaaf, Mineral Point, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:50 a.m. today, Ss. Mary & Paul Catholic Church, Mineral Point. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
James A. Slack, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Pamela Voshell, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Jane P. Welsh, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Paul P. Wiegman, Hazel Green, Wis. — Celebration of life: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis.