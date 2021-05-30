KIELER, Wis. — Rita Jane Tracy, 83, of Kieler, WI, joined her husband, Jack, & their son James Arthur in Heaven on Monday, January 25, 2021.
Burial will be held at Noon (12:00 p.m.) on Sunday, June 6th, at Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery in Kieler, WI, with Father Bernard Rott officiating.
Please join the family after the burial for a Celebration of Life at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, from 1 to 3 p.m. for a gathering of fellowship and sharing of memories and stories.
The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, is serving the family. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Rita Jane Tracy Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a Rita Jane Tracy Memorial Fund has been established.
