Charles R. Breitbach, 78, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on December 26, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church with Rev. David Schatz officiating. Family and friends may gather after 9:00 a.m. at the church until time of Mass. Burial with military honors by the Dubuque Marine Corps League will be at a later date at St. Francis Cemetery, Balltown, Iowa. Please remember to social distance and wear your mask, a live stream of the funeral service will be on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page.
Charles was born on December 14, 1942, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Leon and Claretta (Brimeyer) Breitbach; he was the lucky #13 of 15 children.
He attended Loras Academy and Wahlert High School. Charles is a US Navy Veteran, serving from 1960 to 1964, and served in the naval reserve for 2 additional years.
He married Donna Mae Merkes on September 27, 1975, and celebrated 45 years of marriage.
He worked for John Deere in Dubuque for 30 years and was a member of the UAW Local 94. He was an avid Chicago Bears Fan, loved the outdoors, boating, meeting new people and playing the guitar.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Donna; children Rebecca (fiancé Mike McDonagh) Breitbach, Nicholas Breitbach, Beth (Scott) Oberhoffer and Ann Breitbach; a special granddaughter Eleanor “Ellie” McDonagh; two daughters from a previous marriage; siblings, Shirley Hansen, Carol O’Brien, Elizabeth Frommelt, John Paul (Fran) Breitbach, Gerald (Gayle) Breitbach, Lawrence Breitbach, Laura Jean (Donald) Kruse, Clare (Hugh) Gaston, Diane Breitbach and Elizabeth Breitbach.
Charlie is preceded in death by his parents; a stillborn child; brothers Peter (Rosemary), Joseph and Phillip; sisters Anna (Jim) Kemp and Velma (Ozzie) Brahm; brothers-in-law Gerald Winter, Bernie Musel, Jim Pink, Don Hansen, John O’Brien and Paul Frommelt; his father and mother-in-law, Art and Dorothy Merkes.
The family would like to thank the medical staff at MercyOne for all their care and kindness for Charlie.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established, and memorials may be sent to Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.