PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Margaret “Peg” Mary (McCulley) Otto, 73, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died in the early morning on January 4, 2020, after a struggle with heart failure caused by an illness when she was a teenager.
Memorial services will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Deacon Bill Bussan will officiate. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home. A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clark Mills, Wisconsin, followed by a luncheon in the parish school. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church on Saturday. In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials may be made to the Margaret M. “Peggy” Otto Memorial Fund, where the family will make donations in Margaret’s’ name to UW-Hospitals & Clinics. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Margaret worked for more than fifty years to manage the administrative aspects of Al’s Electric, the business she co-owned with her husband Allan. Along with the business, Margaret’s life’s work was her family. She was a dedicated mom and grandmother who participated in the education and activities of her three children and, in later years, of her three grandchildren.
Margaret, known to some loved ones as Peg or Peggy, was funny, kind and talented. She made many beautiful crafts to give as gifts to friends, family and her children’s teachers. She was a good cook and an excellent baker, and she made delicious cut-out cookies for holidays and special cakes to celebrate family birthdays.
Margaret enjoyed watching popular shows on television, reading books, following Wisconsin sports and listening to music, especially songs by Elvis and the Righteous Brothers. She had a great sense of humor and she knew how to be fun and have fun.
Margaret is survived by her husband Allan, to whom she was married for 54 years. She is also survived by daughter, Barbara Otto, her spouse, Mark Peysakhovich, and their daughter, Sophia Peysakhovich; son, Bill Otto, his spouse, Anne Otto, and their daughters, Molly and Lilly Otto; and daughter, Elizabeth Otto, and her spouse, Mike Finch. Margaret is also survived by her sister, Pat (Gary) Clark; brother, Barney (Dorothy) McCulley; sister, Jane “Peach” (Joe) Panosh; brothers and sisters-in-law, Judy Otto, Glenn (Debbie) Otto; Wayne Otto; Carolyn (Dan) Lorenz; Janice Otto and partner Al; Carl (Ruth) Hagenow; and many nieces and nephews.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard “Ben” and Beatrice McCulley; her parents-in-law, Norbert and Naomi Otto; her brother, Mike McCulley and spouse Ludene; her sister-in-law, Kathy Hagenow; her brother-in-law, Warren Otto; niece, Jill McCulley; and nephew, David Otto.
Margaret’s family will love and miss her every day. They are grateful for the time they had with her and at peace that her struggle is over. Because Margaret loved and taught them so well, they will do what she wanted and be strong and stop crying. They will honor her by living, thriving and being happy.