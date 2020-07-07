CUBA CITY, WI — Lois J. Chapman, 80, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at home.
A private family graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8th, at Mifflin Cemetery in Mifflin, WI. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, is assisting the family.
Lois was born on May 14, 1940, to Everett & Virginia (Ferguson) Colin. She married Roger S. Chapman on June 4, 1960, in Galena, IL. She worked for Whiteside Drapery in Zion, IL, for over 30 years. She enjoyed gardening, making stuffed animals, painting figurines, going to Bible class, watching the 700 Club, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Lois is survived by her son, Aaron (Raven) Chapman, of Kenosha, WI; a granddaughter, Quinn Louise Hausman-Chapman, of Kenosha, WI; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger (May 12, 2014); a son, Keith (March 18, 2019); and a brother, Jack Colin.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a Lois J. Chapman Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home; c/o: Lois Chapman Family; BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.