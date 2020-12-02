Sgt. Lee Harlow Andre (Ret.), 77, of Dubuque, died Friday, November 27, 2020. Graveside military rites will be accorded noon Friday at Andre Cemetery, Lisbon, Iowa.
Lee was born July 19, 1943, in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Laval and Dorothy (Harlow) Andre.
After graduating from, Lincoln High, Des Moines, in 1961, Lee served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps, Naval Seabees, and Army National Guard. He was also a salesman in the looseleaf binder industry. He was active in the Dubuque Republican Party and Dubuque County Right to Life.
More recently, Lee owned Olde Massey Station Campground, where he was a permanent fixture.
He is survived by a son, Lance (Traci) Andre, of Dubuque; two daughters, Elizabeth and Crystal; a granddaughter, Josie; two step-granddaughters, Nicole and Amanda; and a sister, Shirley Andre, of Waukee.
He was preceded in death by two children, Eric and April; and a sister, Marie “Suzie.”
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Veterans Freedom Center, Dubuque.