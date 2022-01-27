BELMONT, Wis. — Glen J. Wiegel, age 82 of Belmont, WI passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Southwest Health Center in Platteville, WI. He was born May 27, 1939 the son of George and Clara (Hinderman) Wiegel. Glen grew up in Seymour Township in Lafayette County, WI where he attended Wardsville School. After school, he moved to Apple River, IL where he farmed until 1971 when he bought a farm in rural Belmont where he farmed until 1988. Glen then began working for various companies including Farm & Fleet, Southwest Supply, Walnut Hollow, Darlington Dairy Supply, and Woodward Printing. In 1997, Glen moved into the Village of Belmont where he has resided since.
Glen is survived by his children: Debbie (Harry Lee) Blackbourn of Shullsburg, WI, Jeff (Vicki) Wiegel of Zachary, LA, Mike (Penny) Wiegel and Tracy Wiegel both of Belmont, and Brad (Patricia) Wiegel of Shullsburg; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren with 2 more on the way; two sisters: Helen (Mike) Lind of Florida and Mary Mulcahy of Rockford, IL; sisters-in-law: Pat Wiegel of Dubuque, IA and Tenny Wiegel of Madison, WI; and a special friend: Donna Linden of Belmont. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Carl Wiegel and Paul Wiegel; a brother and sister in infancy; and one brother-in-law: Charles Mulcahy.
Glen was a member of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Seymour Township and St. Philomena Catholic Church in Belmont. He enjoyed spending his free time outdoors hunting, fishing, boating, riding his motorcycle, ATVing, and camping up in Black River Falls, WI.
A private family mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, January 28, 2022 at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church (10962 County Rd O, Shullsburg WI 53586) with Fr. Luke Syse officiating. Burial will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. The Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Glen’s name.