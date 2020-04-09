Robert Joseph Meyer, 82, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the Bethany Home, in Dubuque.
Our dear husband, dad and grandpa deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. Please be with us in prayer. A private family funeral service will be held at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Burial will be in Odd Fellow Cemetery in Norman, OK, at a later date.
Bob was born February 24, 1938, in Dubuque, the son of Kenneth and Margie Nolan Meyer. On August 16, 1958, he married Eulalia Lopez. She passed away December 17, 2001. He married his second wife, Sandy. She passed away in 2006. He married Mary Thompson in 2007. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, serving from 1955 until 1959. Bob retired from John Deere Dubuque Works in 1992. He was a member of Hope Church. He enjoyed furniture making and woodworking, leather crafting, taxidermy, camping and hunting and fishing. He could talk to anybody and had many friends.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Meyer, of Dubuque; his six children, Craig (Jan) Meyer, of Moore, OK, Andrea Meyer, of Norman, OK, Susana (Tim) Tegeler, of Norman, OK, Rebecca (Victor) Brabo, of Thornton, CO, Robert (Gwen) Meyer, of Dubuque, and Marisa (Jason) Payne, of Cedar Falls, IA; one daughter-in-law, Sherrie Meyer, of Omaha, NE; 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Donald (Joan) Meyer, of Dubuque, Tom (Judy) Meyer, of Dubuque, and Joe Meyer, of Heatherwood, MI.
Besides his first wife, Eulalia, and his second wife, Sandy, he was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Michael Meyer; and one grandson, Alex Tegeler.
The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Bethany Home, Hospice of Dubuque, Dr. Hermann and his nurse Sandy for their special care of Bob.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
Bob lived his life according to this quote, “Life is not about having and taking, but about doing and giving.”
