Steven E. Collopy, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth.
Dorothy M. France, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, St. Thomas Catholic Church, Montfort, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 7 at the church.
Larry J. Heiar, La Motte, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Thomas E. Hoelscher, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity.
Kenneth L. Linderwell Sr., Earlville, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, The Gathering Place, Manchester, Iowa.
Thomas J. McCullough, Robins, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, Church of the Nativity.
Aelred A. Mezera, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 1 p.m. today, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. today, St. John’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien.
Gary L. Muntz, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Ronald F. Radloff, Dyersville, Iowa — Rosary service: 3:30 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, with vigil service at 7:30 p.m., at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Richard Roach, New York City — Service: 9:30 a.m. today, Holy Family Catholic Church, Peosta, Iowa.
Marie M. Robbins, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Jan. 18 at the church.
SERVICES RESCHEDULED: Douglas A. Schiffman, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Esther J. Thome, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Randy J. Wieseler, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
