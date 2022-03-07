Dolores V. Fagan Telegraph Herald Mar 7, 2022 20 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CASCADE, Iowa — Dolores V. Fagan, 96, of Cascade, died on Sunday, March 6, 2022.Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade.Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Temple Hill. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cascade-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Jones-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today