CASCADE, Iowa — Dolores V. Fagan, 96, of Cascade, died on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Temple Hill. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

