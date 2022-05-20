SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Betty E. Kittoe, age 71 of Shullsburg, WI passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 after a short battle with cancer. She was born June 25, 1950 in Shullsburg the daughter of Norman and Florence (McCoy) Kittoe. Betty grew up in Shullsburg and graduated from Shullsburg High School in 1968. Betty retired from Medline Industries after working there from 2006-2018.
Betty is survived by her children: Jason (Kristy) Haffele of Benton, WI and Holly (Roger) Haffele of Shullsburg; her grandchildren: Tyler, McKenna, Christian, and Drew; two sisters: Helyne (Jerry) Bausman of Belvedere, IL and Dorothy Kittoe of Shullsburg; a sister-in-law: Karen Kittoe of Shullsburg; her nieces and nephews: Pamela (Adam) , Denise (Jake), Nichole (Mike), Brianna, Dylan, Jacob, Ben, and Gavin; her special pup: Fiona; and Special cousin: Sherry (Dick) Roddick. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother: Charles “Puffer” Kittoe; and one niece: Jackie Bausman.
Betty was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Shullsburg. In her free time, Betty enjoyed reading books and playing bingo. She cherished the time she spent with her family — especially her grandchildren. She always made sure to attend as many of their sporting events and made sure they always knew how proud she was of them. Betty will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by family and friends.
A memorial service will be held Thursday June 2, 2022, at 11:00AM at Erickson Funeral Home (235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg) with Morgan Frazer officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Shullsburg. A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 4:00 PM- 7:00 PM at Erickson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Betty’s name.
The family would like to thank Upland Hills Hospice for their loving care of Betty.
