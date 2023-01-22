HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Shirley A. Symons, 82, of Hazel Green, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Finley Hospital, Dubuque, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in St. Francis de Sales Church Cemetery, Hazel Green. Family and friends may call from 9-10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home prior to the service.

Shirley was born on August 22, 1940, in Hazel Green, Wisconsin, the daughter of Anton and Imelda (Kuhl) Riek. She graduated from Hazel Green High School and attended cosmetology school at the Fischer Building. Shirley was united in marriage to Phillip R. Symons on June 27, 1959, at St. Francis de Sales Church, Hazel Green. He preceded her in death on October 21, 2009.

