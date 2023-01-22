HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Shirley A. Symons, 82, of Hazel Green, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Finley Hospital, Dubuque, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in St. Francis de Sales Church Cemetery, Hazel Green. Family and friends may call from 9-10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Shirley was born on August 22, 1940, in Hazel Green, Wisconsin, the daughter of Anton and Imelda (Kuhl) Riek. She graduated from Hazel Green High School and attended cosmetology school at the Fischer Building. Shirley was united in marriage to Phillip R. Symons on June 27, 1959, at St. Francis de Sales Church, Hazel Green. He preceded her in death on October 21, 2009.
Shirley worked as a beautician for 44 years, owning her own business, Country Blue Boutique, for 15 years. She was a member of the Women’s Club of Hazel Green, the St. Francis de Sales Altar Society and was a hospice volunteer. Shirley especially enjoyed antiques and auctions. Most importantly, her children and grandchildren were the sunshine of her life.
Shirley is survived by her children, Julie Symons, Cape Coral, FL, and Stephen (Diana) Symons, Hazel Green; devoted friend and companion, Richard “Dick” Bodell, Hazel Green; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Laurie Runde; and a sister, Mary “Midge” Stertle.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Finley Hospital for their care of Shirley.
