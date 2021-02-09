DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Alice Marie (Williams) Loney, 82, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 10:30 p.m. at Mercy Hospital in Dyersville, Iowa.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday. Visitation will also be held Thursday at the funeral home from noon until time of service. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. The service will be livestreamed on the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Facebook page.
Alice was born May 7, 1938, in Keokuk County, Iowa, to Cecil and Loretta (Cordle) Williams. She attended school through the 10th grade at Lost Nation School District. Alice was united in marriage on March 19, 1955, to Gerald E Loney in Maquoketa, Iowa. Alice worked briefly at Stampfers Department store, Creslanes Bowling and Ertl Toy Co. all in Dubuque, Iowa. But, what she really enjoyed, was her 30 plus years driving a school bus for the Western Dubuque School District. (Having her grandchildren run up the driveway to “catch a ride” on Grandma’s bus at the end of the day.)
Surviving are her husband of 65 years, Gerry Loney, of Dyersville; children, Doug (Karen) Loney, of Epworth, Karen (David) Klinkhammer, of Dubuque, Kevin (Joanne) Loney, of Bolingbrook, IL, Julie (Jeff Haynes) Kennedy, of Farley, and Dennis Loney, of Epworth, IA; grandchildren, Becky (Joe) Bauman, Jennie (Matt Goedken) Loney, Tricia (Shaun) Capalla, Jeff (Stacy) Loney, Mike (Racheal) Fritz, Amanda (Justin Austin) Fritz, Alexa (Ryan) Bolwin, Jessica Loney, Aiden Loney, Jon (Chenchen) Rucker, Jared (Allie Dunkel) Rucker, Jacob (Destiny) Rucker, Jillian (Austin Dickel) Kennedy, Justin Kennedy, Cj Sautter, Megan Sautter, Lyle Johnson, Mike Johnson, Erin Dunkel and Kristin Dunkel; 16 great-grandchildren, with 2 on the way; sisters, Rosella Goodwin, of Cedar Rapids, and Annafaye Nelson, of Lakeland, FL; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen Williams, of Dubuque, David “Butch” and Judy Loney, of Nevada, Iowa, Carole “Toots” and Sonny Adams, of Dubuque, Allan “Cork” Loney, of Delhi, Jim and Carol Loney, of Dubuque, Donald “Gus” and Diane Loney, of Hazel Green, WI, and Marilee “Bitz” Loney, of Dubuque; and many nieces and nephews.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Williams and Loretta Williams Moore; and step-father, Ralph Moore; brothers, William “Ed” (Sylvia) and Francis Williams; sisters, Lucille Williams and Vivian “Jenny” Whitehead; brothers-in-law, Lesley “Gene” Garrison, George Goodwin and Bob Nelson; mother and father-in-law, Gladys and Kenneth Loney; sisters-in-law, Barbara Soley, Pat Loney.
Alice’s Family would like to extend a huge thank-you to the staff at Mercy Hospital in Dyersville for the kind and heartfelt care given to Alice and the rest of her family during this time.