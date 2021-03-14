Francis C. “Frank” Oglesby, age 78, of Dubuque, completed his earthly journey on March 5, 2021, at home, surrounded by his loving family. To honor Frank’s life, a private family service is being held.
Frank was born on July 3, 1942, in Dubuque, a son to Clarence and Catherine (Huber) Oglesby. Frank spent his working years at Caradco, Sullivan’s, the Pack, and lastly at the Q Casino. He enjoyed spending his free time with his fish aquariums at home, and watching the Packers play. He was a positive force in the world around him and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Frank include his children, Mark Oglesby, Dubuque, and Teresa (Doug) Dunigan, Kevil, KY; his grandchildren, Lakyn Dunigan and Jesse Dunigan; his great-granddaughter, Aulora Grace Dunigan; his siblings, Harold (Ann) Oglesby, Darlene Oglesby, Mary Oglesby, Margaret Oglesby, Patricia Lathem and Bobby Oglesby, all of Dubuque; his sister-in-law, Carol Oglesby, Dubuque; along with many extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Gordon Oglesby, Marilyn Thomas, William “Bill” Oglesby, Larry (Shirley) Oglesby, John Oglesby and Richard Oglesby.
Frank’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque for all of their professional and compassionate care of Frank, and his family.
