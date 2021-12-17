CUBA CITY, Wis. — Melvin J. Donar, 87, of Cuba City, died on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cuba City.

Complete arrangements are pending.

Miller Funeral Home, of East Dubuque, Ill., is assisting the family.

