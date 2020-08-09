KIELER, Wis. — Bernell C. “Pete” Pickel, 79, of Kieler, Wisconsin, died peacefully Thursday, August 6, 2020, at UnityPoint-Health Finley Hospital, in Dubuque, Iowa, surrounded by his two daughters.
Private services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Close family and friends may call from 9-10:45 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center before the service. The family requests you utilize masks during the duration of your visit in the church and that you practice social distancing. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is serving the family.
Pete was born on May 5, 1941, in Cuba City, Wisconsin, the son of George and Marcella (Dalsing) Pickel. He married Arlene Tobin on September 25, 1971, at St. Andrew’s Church in Tennyson, Wisconsin. She preceded him in death on May 31, 2019. Pete worked at John Deere Tractor Works for 38 years.
Pete was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish and the Wisconsin Bowhunters Association. He was a founding member and competed in the Dickeyville Hill Climb and was an avid Harley rider. Pete enjoyed hunting and fishing. He looked forward to his Friday afternoon adventures with his brother, Kenny, and his nephew, Jim. Pete was an avid Badgers and Packers fan. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include two daughters, Stacey (Casey) Kaiser, Hazel Green, and Nicole (Kevin) Runde, Kieler; five grandchildren, Tanner, Mya, Briggs, Brady and Ava; a sister, Lavon Heinricy, Kieler; a brother, Kenneth (Berneice) Pickel, Kieler; his sisters-in-law, Carol (Bill) Terfruchte, Kieler, and Jackie (Rusty) Schaefer and Colleen (Brad) Leibfried, both of Potosi; and a brother-in-law, Dan (Jean) Tobin, Fennimore.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene; his parents; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Pauline (Fishnick) Tobin; a son-in-law, Mark Curwen; a sister and brother-in-law, Darlene and Paul Schroeder; a brother and sister-in-law, Orville and Dolores Pickel; a brother-in-law, Ron Heinricy; and a niece, Julie Pickel.
A very special thank-you to Pete’s angel, Shari Dalsing, for his home care and all of the support she has given to the family, and the Finley Hospital ICU for their special care.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseymcnett.com.