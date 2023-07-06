CUBA CITY, Wis. — Carol J. Knox, 85, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Southwest Health, Platteville, Wisconsin. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at United Methodist Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Pastor Gus Carns officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Cuba City. Family and friends may call from 9-11:45 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Carol was born on July 31, 1937, in Leadmine, Wisconsin, the daughter of John and Frances (Tippett) Peacock. She graduated from Benton High School and Platteville State Teachers College. Carol was united in marriage to Joseph Knox on August 2, 1958, at First Presbyterian Church in Galena, Illinois. He preceded her in death on April 12, 2018.
Carol retired from Medical Associates HMO. She was a member of the United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Methodist Women’s Society. Carol enjoyed playing games with her neighbors at Park Place, especially bingo. She loved baking and sharing treats. Above all, Carol treasured spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Carol is survived by four children, Dennis Knox, Cuba City, Deb (Jack Carrington) Burlison, Dousman, WI, Tim (Chris) Knox, Oregon, WI, and Pam (Jason) Mootz, Cuba City; a stepbrother, Ken (Martha) Peacock; a sister-in-law, Adeline Gibbons; a brother-in-law, Jim (Carol) Knox; seven grandchildren, T.J. (Nicole) Hamilton, Jen (Matt) Hermsen, Krystal Knox, Bart Knox, Blake (Faith) Burlison, Natalie Knox, and Nicole Knox; and ten great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Brayden, Brielle, Aleria, Camden, McKinley “Sissy”, Paxton, Jaycee, Kashden, and Baby Boy B. due in September.
She was also preceded in death by her mother and wonderful step-father, Frances (Al) Stotmeister; her father, John Peacock; two sisters, Shirley (Dennis) Pahnke and Linda (Jim) Boehning; a stepsister, Dorothy Peacock; a stepbrother, Mervil (Bev) Peacock; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mable Knox, Willis (Helen) Knox, Norbert (Lillian) Kowalski, Mary Ann Shaffer, and John Gibbons.
In lieu of flowers, a Carol J. Knox Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
The family would like to thank the staffs of MercyOne Dubuque and Southwest Health Platteville for their compassionate care.