CUBA CITY, Wis. — Carol J. Knox, 85, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Southwest Health, Platteville, Wisconsin. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at United Methodist Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Pastor Gus Carns officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Cuba City. Family and friends may call from 9-11:45 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.

Carol was born on July 31, 1937, in Leadmine, Wisconsin, the daughter of John and Frances (Tippett) Peacock. She graduated from Benton High School and Platteville State Teachers College. Carol was united in marriage to Joseph Knox on August 2, 1958, at First Presbyterian Church in Galena, Illinois. He preceded her in death on April 12, 2018.

Recommended for you