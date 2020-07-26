Daniel F. Teply Jr., 83, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of East Dubuque, IL, passed away on July 23, 2020.
Visitation will be on Monday, July 27, at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, IL, from 4-7 p.m. Social distancing guidelines and face masks are recommended.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home, with Rev. Loren Shellabarger officiating. Burial will be in East Dubuque Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by members of the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Dan was born September 25, 1936, in Clarkson, NE, the son of Daniel Frank Sr. and Charlotte (Procher) Teply. He was a 1954 graduate of Clarkson High School. On May 3rd, 1959, he was united in marriage to Ruth A. Way of Schuyler, NE. They were blessed with 61 years of marriage.
Dan joined the service in 1955 where he served as a Private 2nd Class for the U.S. Army. He then opened Teply Hardware in Bloomfield, NE, with Ruth. After selling the family hardware store, he began his career with the state of Nebraska and later with the US Department of Agriculture for almost 30 years. He retired in 1999. After his retirement, he was able to devote his attention to the duct cleaning side of D&D Enterprises, which was begun with his son, David. He was also active with the Menominee-Dunleith Fire Department and helped many in need.
Dan’s most rewarding contribution in life was his 50+ year membership as a Master Mason of the Grand Lodge A.F. and A.M. in Fremont, NE. He served as the President of the Key City Shrine Club, a branch of the Kaaba Shriners. A Masonic Service will be held at a later date. He dedicated to serving the organization and raising funds for the Shriners Hospitals for Children. You may have seen Dan volunteering each year at the Dubuque County Fair where he would be known to sit for hours at the Shriner Popcorn Booth, calling “Popcorn, get your popcorn, here!” He also drove the Shriner truck in numerous area parades.
Surviving are his mother, Charlotte Teply, of Carrollton, TX; his wife, Ruth, of Dubuque, IA; children, Daniel Frank III (Michele), of Dubuque, IA, David (Lynn) Teply, of East Dubuque, IL, Tamara (Jared) Sigwarth, of Dubuque, IA; a sister, Karen (Alan) Sander, of Carrollton, TX; six grandchildren, Matthew, Andrew, Ava, William, Emma and Ian; sister-in-law, Linda (Richard) Knapp of Schuyler, NE, and loving nieces and a nephew.
Ruth and Family would like to thank his doctors and caregivers at MercyOne in Dubuque, IA, with his transition in care.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial donations be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children.
