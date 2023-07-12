Lola Mae Noonan, 91, of Dubuque, IA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 8th, 2023, at home.

A time to pay final respects will be held from 4:00 pm. until 7:00 pm on Thursday, July 13th, at Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Rd. in Dubuque.

Recommended for you