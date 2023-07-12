Lola Mae Noonan, 91, of Dubuque, IA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 8th, 2023, at home.
A time to pay final respects will be held from 4:00 pm. until 7:00 pm on Thursday, July 13th, at Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Rd. in Dubuque.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Lola Mae Noonan, 91, of Dubuque, IA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 8th, 2023, at home.
A time to pay final respects will be held from 4:00 pm. until 7:00 pm on Thursday, July 13th, at Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Rd. in Dubuque.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 14th, 2023, at St. Columbkille’s with Fr. Tom McDermott officiating. Burial will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Garryowen in Bernard, IA.
Lola was born on August 16, 1931, to Elmer and Elizabeth Hazer. She had one brother, Eldon, and grew up on the Hazer family farm in Otter Creek, IA. Lola attended grade school at St. Lawrence School in Otter Creek and graduated high school in Maquoketa, IA. Lola attended Clarke College and taught in a one room schoolhouse in Zwingle, IA. She also taught preschool for many years in the Dubuque area.
Lola was married on May 23, 1953, to Gerard B. Noonan of Bernard, IA. They were together for 67 years. Her devotion to Bud was unwavering but never more so than while caring for him in his final years.
Lola is survived by her five daughters: Linda (Larry Albani), Anne (Tom Leonard), Kay (Jim Allen), Mary (Bill Sulentic) and Paula, 13 wonderful grandchildren: Lauren Albani (Namit Bammi), Michael Albani (Bridget), Elizabeth McGregor (Cole), Daniel, Sarah, Matthew (Tori Fritz), and James Leonard, Maggie (Annika Isbell), Clare, Anna and John Sulentic, Martha and Selam Noonan, and two great-grandchildren: Lola Mae and Maxwell Patrick McGregor. Lola is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Vivian Hazer and Betty Noonan, her close relative Maurna O’Brien, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gerard, her son-in-law Larry Albani, her brother Eldon Hazer and her parents Elmer and Elizabeth Hazer.
Lola was adored by all who knew her. She was a kind and caring friend and a pillar of the South Hill St. neighborhood. Lola lived out her vocation each and every day as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Friends of Homacho or St. Lawrence Church Building Capital Campaign in Otter Creek.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.