SCALES MOUND, Ill. — A long time Scales Mound resident, Vernon Eugene Redfearn passed away on December 19th 2021 at the age of 97. Vernon was born on July 7, 1924 to Temple and Elizabeth (Rowe) Redfearn of Council Hill IL. He married his high school sweetheart Ruth Dotzel on November 5, 1945 at Treasure Island Naval Base in Stockton, California.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Ruth, a son Steve and his wife Judy, a sister Genelda Nadig Spinoso, and a son-in-law Leo Werner.
Those left behind to cherish his memory include his three children, Curtis (Karen) Redfearn and Janet Werner both of Scales Mound, and Janice (Kevin) Bennett of Benton, WI, grandchildren: Brad, Adam, Hiedi, Sarah, Scott, Stacy, Kari, Kevin, Kurt, Kyle.
11 great-grandchildren: Kylie, Makena, Benjamin, Anniston, Landon, Maxwell, Piper, Joshua,
Samantha, Brandon, Courtney.
Visitation will be 4:00pm till 7:00pm on Wednesday December 22nd, and from 10:00 — 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Schapville, IL.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am Thursday at the church, with Pastor James Mehltretter officiating. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by members of VFW Post # 2665 and American Legion Post # 193 of Galena. The Miller-Steinke Funeral Home of Scales Mound is in charge of arrangements. The funeral will be live-streamed on the Miller Funeral Home Group facebook page.
After graduating from High School, Vernon entered the service and was stationed at The Great Lakes Naval base in Chicago where they sent him for training as a communication specialist at Texas A&M University. The title he earned at Texas A&M was that of a morse code translator. He served his country from 1944 to 1946 aboard the naval vessel the “Neshoba,” a transport ship for troops and prisoners. His title as a morse code translator was put to use daily. After discharge from the service in 1946, he returned to Scales Mound where Vernon started farming on shares with his dad at the “Jesus Saves Rock” farm.
In 1951 he bought farmland in the east Galena Township where he and Ruth lived and raised their family. Many long days were spent putting crops in, tending to his milk cows, raising pigs, and caring for the land. In his spare time he drove a school bus for the Scales Mound school district. Vernon decided to retire from farming in 1964 and went to work at the John Deere plant in Dubuque, Iowa.
In 1984 after 20 years of working at John Deere it was time to retire and enjoy life. In retirement, Vernon ran a lawn care business where he mowed up to 40 yards at the Apple Canyon Lake. For fun he joined a men’s “horse shoe” pitching group where he threw many “ringers” and was a hard man to beat. He was a very active member of the Scales Mound Lions club, always ready to volunteer his time to support the cause. Winters were spent in Florida swinging the golf clubs, having a cold beer with friends, and enjoying a meal of chicken wings. When the grandchildren started school sports, Vernon would not miss a game, always sitting on the top row cheering them on.
Polka dancing was at the top of Vernon and Ruth’s list of things to do. Camping, fishing, boating, and sleepovers with the grandkids was an endless adventure and so many precious memories will be cherished forever. He always enjoyed a home-cooked meal with family and talked a lot about his younger years. He was proud to be a World War II veteran and enjoyed his trip to Washington DC on the Honor Flight to see the many memorials in their honor.
You knew it was summer when you saw Vernon on his front porch with his hand in the air waving to all passing motorist (even if he didn’t know them.) He will be greatly missed by all, but we know that Vernon and Ruth will be together again with their hands in the air, waving to all of us from above.
