Donna T. Andresen, 81, of Dubuque, died Monday, January 4, 2021, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 9 until 11 a.m. Friday January 8, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service 3860 Asbury Road. Please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Donna’s family.
The Memorial Service for Donna will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 8, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, with Pastor Jay Ilten officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. The service will be livestreamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Donna was born September 6, 1939, in Dubuque, the daughter of Donald and Stella Ryan Whelan. The older sister of Helen Whelan Till. On November 9, 1963, she married John C. Andresen in Dubuque at St. Raphael Cathedral. He preceded her in death April 3, 2020.
She graduated from Mercy School of X-Ray training in Dubuque. She worked in hospitals in Evanston, IL, Denver, CO, and Rock Island, IL.
Donna and John started the Honest John’s family of stores in Galena, Ill., in 1980, and were very pleased with their growth into three generations. They went on to open the Trading Post, Emporium, Union Leather, Beyond The Horizon in Galena, and HJ’s Fashion Emporium in Dubuque. Formerly, they ran the Pipe Inn, and Andresen’s United in Dubuque. A highlight of her life was that her whole family was involved in the five stores both in Galena and Dubuque.
Donna was involved in various charities and enjoyed her many friends that she met while driving for Meals on Wheels. Her 12 step program saved her life on January 2, 1979, which became a way of life for her. She was actively involved for 42 years of her sobriety.
She devoted her life to helping others in Alcoholic Anonymous program. She believed in people that everyone had given up on, even those that had given up on themselves, she inspired people to overcome their past. During her 42 years of sobriety, she sponsored, befriended, and helped many who were looking for a better, sober life. She was one of several founders of Intergroup, a fellowship of recovered alcoholics, helping others trying to quit.
Survivors include two sons, Don Andresen, of East Dubuque, Ill., and Steve (Diana) Andresen, of Galena, Ill.; one daughter, Terri (Dana) Meadows, of East Dubuque, Ill.; one grandson, Stuart Meadows; three granddaughters, Anna Meadows, Zhenyia Fager and Julia Andresen; one sister, Helen (Roger) Till; sister-in-laws, Mary Ann Andresen, of Dubuque, Patricia Andresen, of Dubuque, Mary Mulgrew, of Dubuque, Ruth Andresen, of Texas, and Sharon Andresen, of Arizona; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law, Paul, Jim, Tom, Bill and Dick; one sister-in-law, Margaret Dodds.
A special thank you to all of Donna’s caregivers.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Donna’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.