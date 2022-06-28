Diane L. Oberfoell-Kreiman, 76, of Dubuque, died Friday, June 24, 2022, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, surrounded by loved ones.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Diane will be 10:30 am Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Ghost Catholic Church with Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
The youngest of 15 children to Paul and Ida Gansemer Oberfoell, she was born May 20, 1946 in Sherrill, where she was raised on the family farm. On November 4, 1978, she married William E. Kreiman at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa.
Diane graduated from Wahlert High School. She worked at Dubuque Anesthesia Services for many years as an office specialist up until retirement.
She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish-Holy Ghost Catholic Church. She enjoyed going out for lunch, playing euchre, dominoes, and having game nights with family and friends. She was an avid reader, sometimes reading three novels a week. She shared a lifelong appreciation of fishing with her family. Her kids have fond memories of their family vacations while growing up. Most of all, she cherished her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband, Bill, of 44 years; one daughter, Emily (Kandis) Kreiman of Dubuque; one son, Brett (Phyllis Dazey) Kreiman of Raleigh, NC; four step-daughters, Kristi (Steve) Bennett of Ankeny, IA, and Lisa Richard, Jill (Bruce) Flynn, and Danita (Bo) Abitz, all of Dubuque; nine step-grandchildren, Andrew, Hannah, Stacey, Jake, Michael, Matthew, Amber, Austin, and Paige; four great-step-grandchildren; one sister, Lillian (Don) Huff of Dubuque; and one brother, Jerome (Ruby) Oberfoell of Sherrill; her sisters-in-law, Lillian Oberfoell, Karen Oberfoell, Shirley Oberfoell, Joan Oberfoell, and Carol Oberfoell; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers and sisters, Alice (Tom) Mooney, Effie (Don) Smith, Melvin (Audrey) Oberfoell, Irene (Richard) Griebel, Delbert Oberfoell, Paul A. Oberfoell, John (Katie) Oberfoell, Norma Jean (Martin) Hammerand, James Oberfoell, Peter Oberfoell, and Albert “Albie” Oberfoell.
A memorial has been established.
A heartfelt thanks to all of the medical staff at MercyOne, especially nurse Beth P. and Dr. Nichols.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Diane’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.