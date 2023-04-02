CASSVILLE, Wis. — Charles H. Kinyon, age 89, of Cassville, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Prairie Maison in Prairie du Chien, WI. He was born on December 1, 1933, in Anamosa, IA, the son of Howard and Alma (Cherne) Kinyon. Charles attended school in Guttenberg and Dubuque, IA, before beginning employment with Dubuque Pack. He worked there a short time and began working for John Deere. Charles was drafted into the United States Army. He served his country and upon his return, continued his employment with John Deere as well as farming. On May 29, 1965, Charles was united in marriage to Lucille Felder at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Glen Haven. After their marriage, the couple raised their family and farmed. Charles retired from John Deere in 1989.

He was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and enjoyed woodworking, gambling, fishing, ice fishing, coon hunting, and tractor pulls.

