CASSVILLE, Wis. — Charles H. Kinyon, age 89, of Cassville, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Prairie Maison in Prairie du Chien, WI. He was born on December 1, 1933, in Anamosa, IA, the son of Howard and Alma (Cherne) Kinyon. Charles attended school in Guttenberg and Dubuque, IA, before beginning employment with Dubuque Pack. He worked there a short time and began working for John Deere. Charles was drafted into the United States Army. He served his country and upon his return, continued his employment with John Deere as well as farming. On May 29, 1965, Charles was united in marriage to Lucille Felder at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Glen Haven. After their marriage, the couple raised their family and farmed. Charles retired from John Deere in 1989.
He was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and enjoyed woodworking, gambling, fishing, ice fishing, coon hunting, and tractor pulls.
Survivors include his loving wife, Lucille; their children: Rodney (Janet) Kinyon, Tim (Mary) Kinyon, Charles (Sheryl) Kinyon, Jr.; four grandchildren: Charlie, Luke, Kaitie, and Brandon; many step-grandchildren; one great-grandson, Ethan; several step-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Recommended for you
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by two daughters: Becky and Chris Kinyon.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church in Cassville with Father Gregory Ihm officiating. Burial will be in Gockel Cemetery, Glen Haven Township. Family and friends may call on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Cassville is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.