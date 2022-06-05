James Louis “Jim” Husemann, age 74 of Asbury, IA passed away on May 31, 2022 at home surrounded by his family.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 7th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation will be held from 10:00a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Jim was born June 6, 1947 in Dubuque, IA the son of Louis Husemann and Katherine (Doyle) Husemann
He married Kate (McNamer) Husemann on July 30, 1966 at Nativity Church in Dubuque.
Jim retired from John Deere Dubuque Works, worked with his son Jim at Perfection Oil Company, and ran Hoozie’s Hostas from his home.
He was a member of the Dubuque Regional Hosta Society, volunteer at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, former Asbury Eagles Club member and former volunteer with the Asbury Fire Department
He was a master gardener and vendor at Dubuque Farmers Market for many years. He introduced and registered many of his own Hosta varieties. He was a talented woodworker, artist and musician. He enjoyed traveling, square dancing and helping with the Dragon Boat Festival. Most nice days he could be found puttering in his gardens and winter days were spent putting together puzzles and experimenting in the kitchen. He enjoyed being a member of the Bazinga trivia team with family and friends. He was an excellent mentor to his Kids, Grandkids, Friends, and Family.
He is survived by his children: James (Kristina) Husemann, Christopher (Leslie) Husemann, and Jenny Husemann; his grandchildren: Jessica (Tommy Meyer) Runde, Timothy Husemann, Melissa (Jon) Sendt, Eric Husemann, Wes Miller and Lauren Crappel; great grandchildren Ian, Kenzlee and David. His significant other Jean McCallum and her children Erin (Tom) Henneberry, Jamie Flowers and her grandchildren Seth, Alyssa, Marissa and Kyle. Six sisters and a brother, Betsy (Jim) Basten, Steve (Rose) Husemann, LouAnn (Mike) Wilson, Sue (Rich) Barrett, Faye (Jim) Herrig, Connie (Randy) Mueller and Carrie (Jeff) Burger. Sisters-in-law Sandy (Gene) Plumley, Patricia (Norm) Boelk, Linda (Pat) Kelly. Brother-in-law Mike (Deana) McNamer and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother and father; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, and his beloved wife Kate.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Dubuque, UnityPoint Health, Finley Hospital and UIHC doctors, nurses and staff for all their wonderful care.
