Paul J. Brimeyer, 78, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away after a sudden illness on Monday, August 3, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, August 7, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, with Fr. David Schatz officiating. Entombment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded by the Iowa Army National Guard and the Dubuque Marine Corps League. No public visitation will be held. We remind you to practice social distancing guidelines and masks are required to be worn at church for the Mass. If you are unable to attend, a live stream of the funeral Mass will be on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page.
Paul was born on October 31, 1941, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Hubert and Isabel (Riniker) Brimeyer. He attended St. Columbkille School and was a member of the first graduating class at Wahlert Catholic High School. He is a U.S. Army Veteran serving from 1964 to 1966 where he received a Good Conduct Medal and certificate of Achievement.
Paul married Kathleen “Kay” Haley on April 24, 1965, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Dubuque, and together they raised four wonderful children.
Paul was employed as an electrician at John Deere Dubuque Works for 35 years retiring in 1998.
He enjoyed canoe trips with friends and family on the Wisconsin river; was a Dubuque Fighting Saints season ticket holder and supported the Boy Scouts. He was also a member of the UAW Local 94 and enjoyed playing solitaire.
Paul is survived by his four children, Scott (Lisa) Brimeyer, of Millville, IA, Jeff (Susan), of Belvidere, IL, Pam (Jay) Zimmer, of Asbury, IA, and Randy (Carrie) Brimeyer, of Des Moines, IA.
Nine of the best grandchildren anyone could ever have, Justin (Jade) Brimeyer, Emily (DJ Martin) Brimeyer, Luke Brimeyer, Sarah Brimeyer, Steven Brimeyer, Molly (Mitch) Boge, Morgan (Dyllon) Phillips, Madisen Zimmer, and Michael Zimmer; along with three great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Aviery and Oliver; his siblings and in-laws, Betty (Clemie) Pins, Hubert Jr. (Rosie) Brimeyer, Janet Reiss, Barb Kramer; brothers-in-law, Larry Powers and Mike Haley; and sister-in-law, Mag (Donnie) Hayes.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Kay, on February 3, 2018; his siblings and in-laws; Mary (Clete) Simon, Joseph Brimeyer, Margaret Brimeyer, Florence (LaVern) Simon, Anna Mae Powers, William (Bev) Brimeyer, Richard (Susie) Brimeyer, Paul Reiss, Helen Brimeyer, Lyle Kramer.
The family wishes to thank the entire staff at MercyOne in Dubuque for all their care and kindness.