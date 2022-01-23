John “Tommy” Thomas Rapp, the son of John “Jack” & Lillian (Benn) Rapp was born April 12, 1955 in Dubuque, IA. He passed away at home on Thursday January 13, 2022 after a six year battle with Cancer. He was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School, Class of 1973.
He was united in marriage to Billee Jo (Kramer) Rapp on September 8, 1973. He was a strong and devoted Husband and Father. Together they had five children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Bobbee Jo (Hank) Rapp (Brandon and Brady White), Stephannee Jo Rapp (Tiphanee Jo (Cooper and Ella Rose), Tyler, Torree Jo, and Trevor Brimeyer), Carree Jo (Chad) Kearney (Gracee Jo and Jack), Bettee Jo Rapp, and John Thomas Rapp Jr.
He worked for Steel Mart in Dubuque where he enjoyed traveling most days and making deliveries to his loyal customers. He reluctantly retired in 2015 when he was diagnosed with Brain Cancer.
He is survived by his two Sisters Cookie (Rusty) Wiederholt and Debbie (Lynn) Siegert and one brother Charlie (Teri) Rapp, his two Sister-in-Laws Susie (Keith) Remington and Bonnie (Kevin) Kramer-Griesinger and one Brother-in-Law Joseph (Pete) Kramer. And his nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Bettee Jo (twin sister to Bobbee Jo), son John Thomas Rapp Jr, his Parents and Parent In-Laws Chub and Mary (Maas) Kramer.
The family wishes to thank the Staff at Hospice of Dubuque, Medical Associates Cancer Clinic and University of Iowa City Hospital Cancer Clinic. And a special thanks to Dr Schultheis, Dr Smith and Dr Monga.
In honor of John’s request we will not be holding a memorial service. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa assisted the family.