DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Frances M. Brunkan, 92, of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022 at MercyOne Senior Care in Dyersville.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Frances was born on December 12, 1929 in Freeport, Illinois, the daughter of James and Lola (Cheeseman) Hoffman. She married Robert Brunkan on June 5, 1954 in Freeport, Illinois.
Frances was a member of the Board of Directors at Mercy Hospital in Dyersville. She also was the State President of NAMI, served on the Governor’s Disability Board and Magellan Insurance Advisory Board. She was a long time member of the Catholic Daughter’s Association.
Frances earned her degree at Rosary College and later her Master’s degree at Clarke College. She began her teaching career 1952 at a small country school near Freeport. She later taught at Western Dubuque Schools and Dyersville Beckman for many years. She helped tutor students on weekends. Frances and Robert were recognized by the Iowa State Governor for their many hours of volunteering with an award.
In her free time, Frances could always be found around Dyersville on a walk. She especially enjoyed traveling with Robert.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Robert, children: Judy Brunkan, Bob Brunkan, Paul Brunkan, grandchildren: Jesse and Shane Brunkan, siblings: Anita Blackbourn and Alice Gouge, in-laws: David (Marian) Brunkan, Msgr. Walter Brunkan, Richard (Colette) Brunkan, Richard Schmaltz, and Cathie Hoffmann.
She was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law, Anton and Mary Brunkan, brother, George (Barbara) Hoffman, in-laws: James (Bernice) Brunkan, Mary Jean Schmaltz, Fred Blackbourn, and Stella Hogan.
The family would like to thank the staff at MercyOne Senior Care and Hospice of Dubuque. Frances was a volunteer with hospice for over 40 years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Francis Xavier Schools or Parish.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.