George E. Coe, 79, of Dubuque, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
A memorial celebration gathering will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, July 16, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, where there will be a service held at 2 p.m., followed by military honors rendered by the American Legion Post #6. Services will be livestreamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home Facebook page.
George was born on July 4, 1942, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Earl and Rosalita (Floria) Coe. He began his profession in the information technology field in the early 1960s at Federal Reserve Bank in Cleveland.
George continued working in IT throughout his 38-year career with Federal Reserve at their Cleveland and Chicago banks. He traveled to all the Federal Reserve banks in the country helping design and implement IT projects.
George traveled extensively throughout the world and enjoyed golfing, spending time with his family and watching sporting events. He was honorably discharged from the Coast Guard in 1970 and was a member of Dubuque Golf and Country Club, The Meadows Golf Club and a past member of Union League Club of Chicago.
Surviving are his wife, Fernanda Kramer, of Dubuque; his sons, Steven Coe and David Coe, both of Cleveland, Ohio; stepdaughter, Laura Kramer, of London, England; stepson, Andrei Kramer, of Dubuque; grandchildren, Nicole, Kimberly and Brandon Coe; and a great-grandson, Shane McMillan.
George was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Earl John Coe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Dubuque Arboretum or the Dubuque Humane Society.
The family would like to thank the medical personnel at Mercy Hospital, University of Iowa Hospital, and Medical Associates Oncology Departments for their compassionate care.