Brian Steven Tschiggfrie, 45, of Dubuque, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 28, in the social space at Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Rd. There will be a prayer service held at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Thursday, September 29, at 10:30 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Church of the Resurrection. Rev. Phillip Gibbs will officiate. Mass will be live-streamed at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com . Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Rd., Dubuque.

