Brian Steven Tschiggfrie, 45, of Dubuque, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 22, 2022.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 28, in the social space at Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Rd. There will be a prayer service held at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Thursday, September 29, at 10:30 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Church of the Resurrection. Rev. Phillip Gibbs will officiate. Mass will be live-streamed at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com . Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Rd., Dubuque.
Brian was born January 20, 1977 in Dubuque, the son of Steven and Kathleen (LoBianco) Tschiggfrie. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School with the class of 1995. After high school, Brian worked at Vallet Foods, and then at John Deere Dubuque Works, where he was currently employed. He was a member of the UAW Local 94. In his younger years, Brian enjoyed playing soccer. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Brian always had a smile, and was a friend to everyone. He was generous and fun loving- a big kid. Brian dearly loved his two daughters, Lily and Evalena, and made many cherished memories on their family vacations to Yogi Bear Campground and Disneyworld. Brian is survived by his daughters, Lily and Evalena Tschiggfrie; his parents, Steve and Kathy Tschiggfrie; his sister, Amy (Justin) Mills; his fiancée, Lynsey Streif; his nieces and nephews, Haley, Joey, Olivia, and Brady, his aunts and uncles, Tony LoBianco, Steve and Ann Osterberger, John and Diane Tschiggfrie, and Dawn and Curt Mathe; many cousins; and his best buddies- his dogs, Esme and Wrigley. Brian was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ray and Phyllis Tschiggfrie; his maternal grandparents, Stan and Mary LoBianco; his uncles and aunts, Deacon Tim and Teresa LoBianco, Joe and Traci LoBianco, and Lisa LoBianco; and his beloved dog Sari.
The family would like to thank all the first responders, especially the Dubuque Police Department, for all their help and kindness.
