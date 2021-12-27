Rita L. Brown Telegraph Herald Dec 27, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Iowa — Rita L. Brown, 76, of Bellevue, died on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue, where services will follow. Burial will be private. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bellevue-iowa Jackson-county-iowa Bellevue Rita L. Brown Visitation Burial Christianity Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Police: 1 hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Dubuque; 1 driver left scene Person who makes a difference: Dubuque man leads fundraising group Steps since statehood: Charting Dubuque's progress during Iowa's first 175 years Hills & Dales LifeTime Center menu Tracy L. Ede